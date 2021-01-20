Uniti raised $1.11B through debt capital

Jan. 20, 2021 6:15 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)UNITBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Uniti Group LP, Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc. and CSL Capital, LLC, subsidiaries of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has priced upsized $1.11B (from $750M) of 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2029 at 100% of the principal amount.
  • Offering is expected to close on February 2.
  • The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds together with cash on hand to fund the purchase of any and all of their 8.25% senior notes due 2023 and any remaining proceeds to repay additional outstanding indebtedness.
