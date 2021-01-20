ProPetro Holding's Q4 preliminary revenue tops consensus
Jan. 20, 2021 6:40 AM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: SA News Team
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) posts preliminary results for Q4, with net revenue to be $151-$157M vs. a consensus of $149.75M.
- Costs of services of $112M to $119M, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (~$35M).
- General and administrative costs of $14 to $16M, exclusive of stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items (~$4 to $5 million).
- Full-Year 2020 CapEx incurred still expected to remain below $85M, in line with previous guidance.
- Total cash as of Dec. 31, 2020, was $69M and the Company has no debt.
- Shares +2% premarket.