ProPetro Holding's Q4 preliminary revenue tops consensus

  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) posts preliminary results for Q4, with net revenue to be $151-$157M vs. a consensus of $149.75M.
  • Costs of services of $112M to $119M, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (~$35M).
  • General and administrative costs of $14 to $16M, exclusive of stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items (~$4 to $5 million).
  • Full-Year 2020 CapEx incurred still expected to remain below $85M, in line with previous guidance.
  • Total cash as of Dec. 31, 2020, was $69M and the Company has no debt.
  • Shares +2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.