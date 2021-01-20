Resolute raised $300M debt capital to redeem 5.875% senior notes due 2023
Jan. 20, 2021 7:35 AM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)RFPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) +5.1% premarket, has priced the private offering of $300M of its 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 100% of par value.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under the company's senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and/or its senior secured credit facility, to redeem $375M outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2023 on February 18, 2021 at 100% of the principal amount plus interest.
- Offering is expected to close on February 2.