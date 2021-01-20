Resolute raised $300M debt capital to redeem 5.875% senior notes due 2023

  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) +5.1% premarket, has priced the private offering of $300M of its 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 100% of par value.
  • The company expects to use the net proceeds together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under the company's senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and/or its senior secured credit facility, to redeem $375M outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2023 on February 18, 2021 at 100% of the principal amount plus interest.
  • Offering is expected to close on February 2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.