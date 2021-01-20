Fastenal rises after dividend raise, Q4 results

Jan. 20, 2021
  • Diluted net earnings per share climbed 9.6% Y/Y to $0.34 vs. $0.31 during the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Sales statistics: Daily sales increased by 6.4% to $21.6M. Daily sales of "fastener products" declined 2.3%, daily sales of "safety products" grew 34.6% and daily sales of "other products" rose by 2.1%.
  • Signed 3,456 industrial vending devices in Q4, resulting in an installed device count of 95,733 by the end of the year, an increase of 6.4% over December 31, 2019.
  • "We plan on altering our presentation of vending in 2021 to reflect development of our FAST Bin technologies, a family of "smart bins" that are based on scale, infrared, or RFID technologies," the company said in a statement.
  • The maker of tools and fasteners also signed 223 new Onsite locations in Q4, resulting in 1,265 active sites on December 31, which represented an increase of 13.6% Y/Y. Daily sales through Onsite locations, excluding sales transferred from branches to new Onsites, increased at a low single-digit rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 over the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares are up 0.7% in premarket trade following the better-than-expected results and after raising its dividend by 12% after the close on Tuesday.
