Perion Network upsizes follow-on offering to $57.4M
Jan. 20, 2021 9:02 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)PERIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) prices its follow-on public offering of 4.99M shares at $11.50/share, for gross proceeds of $57.4M; The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $50M.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 748,500 shares.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for funding the growth of its business, including potentially, funding any merger or acquisition opportunities that may arise with companies that have products, services and technologies that are complementary to its business, and for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on Jan. 22, 2021.
- Perion Network today released its Q4 preliminary revenue, which tops estimates.
Stock down 8.31% premarket.