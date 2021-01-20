Sibanye-Stillwater tops 2020 South African PGM production guidance

  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +3.4% pre-market after reporting higher production in this year's H2, with South African platinum group metals and gold output jumping above full-year guidance.
  • Sibanye's PGM production in South Africa of 918,678 oz. for the six months ended Dec. 31 jumped 40% above H1, when operations were disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions, and full-year production of 1.58M oz. topped guidance of 1.35M-1.45M oz.
  • H2 production from South Africa gold operations, excluding DRDGOLD, of nearly 810K oz. rose 48% from H1 and exceeded revised guidance of 756K-788K.
  • H2 mined PGM output from U.S. operations of 603K oz. rose 3% from H1 but missed the company's guidance of 620K-650K oz.
  • Sibanye's share price could reach $20 in 2021 thanks to the strong price performance of iridium and some of the other PGMs, Gold Panda writes in a new bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
