Sibanye-Stillwater tops 2020 South African PGM production guidance
Jan. 20, 2021 9:24 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)SBSWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor77 Comments
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +3.4% pre-market after reporting higher production in this year's H2, with South African platinum group metals and gold output jumping above full-year guidance.
- Sibanye's PGM production in South Africa of 918,678 oz. for the six months ended Dec. 31 jumped 40% above H1, when operations were disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions, and full-year production of 1.58M oz. topped guidance of 1.35M-1.45M oz.
- H2 production from South Africa gold operations, excluding DRDGOLD, of nearly 810K oz. rose 48% from H1 and exceeded revised guidance of 756K-788K.
- H2 mined PGM output from U.S. operations of 603K oz. rose 3% from H1 but missed the company's guidance of 620K-650K oz.
- Sibanye's share price could reach $20 in 2021 thanks to the strong price performance of iridium and some of the other PGMs, Gold Panda writes in a new bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.