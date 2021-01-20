West Fraser deal for Norbord OK'd by shareholders

Jan. 20, 2021 9:38 AM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), OSBWFG, OSBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Shareholders of West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF) and Norbord (NYSE:OSB) approve the C$4B all-stock merger of big Canadian wood product producers.
  • The combined company will operate as West Fraser with headquarters in Vancouver, with West Fraser shareholders owning 56% of the combined company and Norbord shareholders holding 44%.
  • West Fraser has said the deal adds a strong cash flow generating business, and it intends to retain all Norbord mills in North America and Europe.
  • The deal comes as lumber prices have hit record highs twice in the past six months.
  • West Fraser could further improve its capital return to shareholders after the completion of the Norbord acquisition, The Value Pendulum writes in a new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
