Evercore upgrades Equity Residential, Essex Property in tilt to apartment sector
- Evercore ISI analyst Richard Hightower upgrades Equity Residential (EQR -0.2%) and Essex Property Trusty (ESS -0.5%) to Outperform from In-Line and downgrades UDR (UDR -1.0%), Invitation Homes (INVH +0.1%), and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH +0.3%) to In-Line from Outperform.
- The actions reflect a tilt to overweight on the apartment sector compared with an in-line view on single-family rental REITs.
- While Hightower says Evercore analysts "harbor no illusions that New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, et al, will get back to anywhere near pre-COVID performance levels within the next 12 months, investor sentiment will almost certainly get ahead of the 'evidence on the ground,'" he writes.
- In the same vein, he notes that INVH and AMH have been significant outperformers since the COVID selloff began ini late February 2020.
- "While we don’t worry too much about the revenue side of the equation for SFR (single-family rental), expense growth — and specifically property taxes — remains something of an 'x factor' that seems currently to be going in only one direction," he said.
- Still likes the basic SFR fundamental outlook; the downgrades reflect more a "shuffling-of-the-deck-chairs on valuation more than anything else."
- EQR, ESS, and UDR have underperformed the S&P 500, INVH and AMH since the pandemic (see chart below).
- For a contrasting view on UDR, SA contributor Brad Thomas calls the REIT a rising start flying under the radar.