Evercore upgrades Equity Residential, Essex Property in tilt to apartment sector

Jan. 20, 2021 9:52 AM ETEquity Residential (EQR), ESS, UDR, INVH, AMHEQR, ESS, UDR, INVH, AMHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Evercore ISI analyst Richard Hightower upgrades Equity Residential (EQR -0.2%) and Essex Property Trusty (ESS -0.5%) to Outperform from In-Line and downgrades UDR (UDR -1.0%), Invitation Homes (INVH +0.1%), and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH +0.3%) to In-Line from Outperform.
  • The actions reflect a tilt to overweight on the apartment sector compared with an in-line view on single-family rental REITs.
  • While Hightower says Evercore analysts "harbor no illusions that New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, et al, will get back to anywhere near pre-COVID performance levels within the next 12 months, investor sentiment will almost certainly get ahead of the 'evidence on the ground,'" he writes.
  • In the same vein, he notes that INVH and AMH have been significant outperformers since the COVID selloff began ini late February 2020.
  • "While we don’t worry too much about the revenue side of the equation for SFR (single-family rental), expense growth — and specifically property taxes — remains something of an 'x factor' that seems currently to be going in only one direction," he said.
  • Still likes the basic SFR fundamental outlook; the downgrades reflect more a "shuffling-of-the-deck-chairs on valuation more than anything else."
  • EQR, ESS, and UDR have underperformed the S&P 500, INVH and AMH since the pandemic (see chart below).
  • For a contrasting view on UDR, SA contributor Brad Thomas calls the REIT a rising start flying under the radar.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.