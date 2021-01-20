Commerce Bancshares down after lower demand in business loans leads to top-line miss
Jan. 20, 2021
- Commerce Bancshares (CBSH -3.6%) slides after missing top-line estimates by $2.97M to reported $344.88M revenue in Q4.
- Average deposits grew $843.3M, or 3.4%, compared to the previous quarter.
- However, loan demand was mixed - Average loans totalled $16.4B (+13.3% Y/Y), down $4.7M from the prior quarter. Period end loans -$91.3M Q/Q; construction and land loan +58.5M Q/Q; Personal real estate loans +56.2M Q/Q; Business real estate loans +40.1M Q/Q; and Business loans -$128.9M Q/Q.
- Net loan charge-offs totalled $8M in Q4, compared to $7.6M in the prior quarter and $15.2M a year ago; the ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.19%.
- "Although net interest margins continue to be pressured from a challenging interest rate environment, our fee-based businesses are rebounding from mid-year lows and provide us with a source of revenue diversification," says CEO John Kemper.
- While bank card and deposit account fees grew due to increase in spending activity, loan fees and sales increased 161% Y/Y driven by the company's mortgage banking business.
- Total assets at Dec. 31, 2020 were $32.9B, total loans were $16.3B and total deposits were $26.9B.
- "Non-performing assets decreased this quarter from $40.3M to $26.6M. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $220.8M," adds Kemper.
- GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.17.
- The return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.
