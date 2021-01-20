Citizens Financial year NII outlook better than expected, expense outlook worse
Jan. 20, 2021 12:09 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)CFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial Group (CFG -2.6%) sees full-year 2021 net interest income down slightly from $4.59B in 2021, better than the consensus for a 3% decline.
- Along with disclosing its Q4 earnings, CFG's board also approved a $750M common stock repurchase program, starting in Q1.
- The bank's credit outlook — expecting net charge-offs ~50-65 basis points and a "meaningful" reserve release — also came in better than that consensus estimate of 102 bps charge-off.
- However, CFG's outlook for ~1.5%-2.0% increase in noninterest expense came in higher than the consensus for +1%.
- For Q1, CFG sees NII down slightly due to lower day count, and earning assets and NIM broadly stable.
- Sees Q1 noninterest income down in high single digits vs. Q4 2020 on lower mortgage banking fees and seasonal impacts; sees noninterest expense up 2%-3% given seasonal compensation impacts.
- CFG falls 2.4%.
- Reiterates medium-term financial targets of ~14%-16% ROTCE, efficiency ratio of ~55%, CET1 ~9.75%-10.00%, and dividend payout ratio of ~35%-40%.
- Q4 underlying EPS of $1.04, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 88 cents, increased from 73 cents in Q3 2020 and 99 cents from Q4 2019.
- Q4 provision for credit losses of $124M vs. $428M in Q3 and $110M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 net interest income of $1.13B vs. $1.14B in Q3 and $1.14B in Q4 2019, reflecting the lower-for-longer rate environment.
- Net interest margin, on FTE basis, was 2.75% vs. 2.83% in Q3 and 3.06% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 underlying ROTCE of 12.9% increased from 9.0% in Q3 and 12.5% in Q4 2019.
