S&P 500 nears highs of the day; Biden sworn in as president
Jan. 20, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The stock market remains near the highs of the day as President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.7% remains the leader among the major averages, followed by the S&P (SP500) +1.1% and the Dow (DJI) +0.6%.
- The megacap sectors are at the top of the S&P, with eight of 11 sectors in the green.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) remains at the top, with Netflix the clear outperformer in the broader market. Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is close behind. Microsoft is the top performer with enthusiasm continuing for its partnership with GM.
- All the Big 6 megacaps are rising, with Alphabet at the top and Tesla the weakest gainer.
- Cyclicals have fallen off the pace, though, with rates little changed. The 10-year yield is at 1.1%.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are at the bottom with concerns about bank results persisting after a big run-up in shares. Bank of New York Mellon is down sharply despite topping consensus estimates.