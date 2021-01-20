M&T Bank Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.04 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
