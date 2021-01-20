Criteo adds four leaders to implement growth vision
- Criteo (CRTO -0.5%) is adding leadership posts as it pursues a new vision for business growth.
- It's named Jon Kaiser as global VP of Agency Business Development and Partnerships; Rory Mitchell its executive managing director, Americas; Joe Stevens as chief information security officer; and Ingmar Zach as senior VP of Product.
- Kaiser has more than 25 years of advertising and media experience, and will work to strengthen the company's relatinoships with ad agencies. Mitchell will lead Criteo's commercial team, which includes customer success, operational efficiency and revenue.
- Stevens will "help protect and safeguard Criteo's growing first-party data through industry-leading best practices."
- "Data security is of utmost importance to Criteo. Joe will ensure that as we build new solutions and transform our business, we'll continue to adhere with the highest standards of data protection and security that meet our longstanding 'privacy by design' approach," says Chief Technology Officer Diarmuid Gill.
- And Zach will be responsible for the product strategy and development of Criteo's first-party data network.