Harley-Davidson lands in the spotlight as big 2025 update approaches
Jan. 20, 2021 1:56 PM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)HOGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Harley-Davidson (HOG +1.1%) is being watched closely ahead of the company's reveal of its 2025 plan on February 2.
- Baird says the Hardwire plan is expected to frame a new vision to create a profitable and desirable brand.
- "We do not know how management will frame Hardwire metrics, but believe investors are interested in Shipments, Revenue, and EPS targets," updates the firm.
- Looking ahead, Baird says it increasingly likes the fundamental case for Harley-Davison, a stock it has not recommended since 2016. The firm notes the key elements to the change narrative include the potential for 2021 retail growth, lean dealer inventory after aggressive destocking efforts and a plan to drive scarcity and desirability back into the iconic motorcycle brand. The potential for ESG investors to embrace the Harley CEO and his sustainability vision is also highlighted.
- Earlier today, Citi pointed to short-term catalysts on Harley.
- Seeking Alpha SimpliStk also sees the Hardwire event as a big moment for Harley.