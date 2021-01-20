Dow Chemical in $297M settlement with DoJ on petrochem pollution
Jan. 20, 2021
- Dow Inc. (DOW +1.8%) has reached a settlement to resolve allegations it violated the Clean Air Act by failing to properly operate industrial flares at its petrochemical sites, according the U.S. Department of Justice.
- Dow and units Performance Materials and Union Carbide agree to pay a $3M civil penalty and spend ~$294M to install and operate air pollution control and monitoring technology to reduce flaring and resulting harmful air pollution from facilities in Hahnville, La.; Plaquemine, La.; Freeport, Tex.; and Orange, Tex.
