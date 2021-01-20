M&T Bank adopts $800M stock buyback program
- M&T Bank's (NYSE:MTB) board authorizes a stock repurchase program of up to $800M of shares on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.
- Last month, the Federal Reserve modified its prior restrictions on capital distributions, allowing banks to maintain their per share common stock dividend and repurchase common stock, provided that the aggregate capital distributions do not exceed the average amount of the firm's net income over the four preceding calendar quarters.
- "This action by the board gives us flexibility to manage our capital levels in response to the improving outlook for the U.S. economy," said M&T CFO Darren King.