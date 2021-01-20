Docebo reports growth in Q4 prelims revenue; readies secondary public offering

  • For its Q4 prelims, Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) expects revenue to be between $18.25 and $18.75M (+48% to 52% Y/Y); Annual Recurring Revenue is expected to be between $73 and $74M (+55% to 57% Y/Y) as of Dec.31, 2020.
  • Average Contract Value is expected to be between $33.5K to $33.95K as at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. ~$27,362 as at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Separately, Docebo launched a marketed secondary public offering of 3.65M shares in the U.S. & Canada.
  • Shares offered through a syndicate of underwriters will include 3.29M shares offered by Intercap Equity, 273,750 common by Claudio Erba and 91,250 common shares by Alessio Artuffo.
  • Underwriters granted 30-days option to purchase up to 547.5K shares to cover over-allotments.
  • Price, size of the offering will be decided at the time of entering into an underwriting agreement for the offering.
  • Docebo will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling shareholders.
  • Shares trading 1% down in after-hours.
