Silvergate Capital drops 4% on follow-on public offering
Jan. 20, 2021 4:40 PM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)SIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) launches an underwritten public offering of $200M of shares of Class A shares.
- Underwriters' 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30M shares.
- Net proceeds to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank, and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services.