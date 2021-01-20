Neo Lithium to raise C$30M capital via bought deal private placement financing

Jan. 20, 2021 4:44 PM ETNeo Lithium Corp. (NTTHF)NTTHFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP, on its own behalf and on behalf of syndicate of underwriters, post which underwriters agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis 9.9M special warrants at C$3.05/warrant for gross proceeds of C$30.2M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding development work at the 3Q Lithium Project located in Catamarca, Argentina and for general corporate purposes; also to advance the construction of the concentration pond system at a commercial scale with a view to accelerating future production from the 3Q Project.
  • Offering scheduled to close on Feb.10.
