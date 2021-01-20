Neo Lithium to raise C$30M capital via bought deal private placement financing
Jan. 20, 2021 Neo Lithium Corp. (NTTHF)
- Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP, on its own behalf and on behalf of syndicate of underwriters, post which underwriters agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis 9.9M special warrants at C$3.05/warrant for gross proceeds of C$30.2M.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding development work at the 3Q Lithium Project located in Catamarca, Argentina and for general corporate purposes; also to advance the construction of the concentration pond system at a commercial scale with a view to accelerating future production from the 3Q Project.
- Offering scheduled to close on Feb.10.