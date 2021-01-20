Blucora business TaxAct and Tax Dome come together to modernize tax professional practices

Jan. 20, 2021 5:11 PM ETBlucora, Inc. (BCOR)BCORBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • TaxAct, a business of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and TaxDome's partnership to now modernize tax professional practices.
  • Over the last several months, TaxAct searched the marketplace to find a partner to deliver core needs for tax professionals, including Practice Management, E-signature, Customizable Website, Secure file storage, CRM, Client Portal, and Mobile App capabilities.
  • “The partnership between TaxAct and TaxDome allows our current and future clients to access an all-in-one solution for managing their tax practice while using our industry-leading software. It’s an easy way for tax professionals to build a modern practice that can function effectively during these changing and uncertain times,” said TaxAct President Curtis Campbell.
