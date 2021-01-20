United Airlines dips after Q1 revenue guidance falls below expectations
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it expects 2021 to be a transition year.
- In front of the new year, the airline company reported Q4 daily cash burn of $23M, plus $10M of average debt principal payments and severance payments per day. UAL ended the quarter with $19.7B in available liquidity.
- UAL expects Q1 total operating revenue to be down 65% to 70% vs. -51% consensus and capacity to be down at least 51%. The company is not yet factoring in a benefit from an accelerate pace of vaccine distribution during the quarter.
- Shares of UAL are down 1.08% in AH trading to $44.69.
- Airline stocks are having a solid week in general after Delta Air Lines said it expects to be cash flow positive sometime this spring.