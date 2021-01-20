Investors ignore Nord Stream sanctions with $2B buying of Gazprom Eurobond

  • Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is seeing strong demand for its eight-year Eurobond worth $2B, an indicator that investors see limited risk from sanctions pressure on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas project, Reuters reports.
  • The yield of the issue on Euronext Dublin exchange has been set at 2.95%, according to officials at Gazprombank, which is the joint global coordinator and bookrunner of the Eurobond.
  • The issue's initial yield guidance had been seen at 3.25-3.375%, then was narrowed to ~3.125% and further to 2.9%-2.95% as demand for the upcoming issue exceeded $3.75B during the book building, according to the report.
  • Gazprom plans to raise a total of 512B rubles ($7B) both in Russia and abroad this year, after last tapping the financial markets in October, raising $1.4B in perpetual bonds at a yield of 4.6% and another €1B at 3.9%.
  • The U.S. government earlier this week sanctioned one of the Russian vessels that was expected to finish the pipe-laying works under the sea, after warning of more sanctions to come.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.