Investors ignore Nord Stream sanctions with $2B buying of Gazprom Eurobond
Jan. 20, 2021 1:11 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)OGZPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is seeing strong demand for its eight-year Eurobond worth $2B, an indicator that investors see limited risk from sanctions pressure on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas project, Reuters reports.
- The yield of the issue on Euronext Dublin exchange has been set at 2.95%, according to officials at Gazprombank, which is the joint global coordinator and bookrunner of the Eurobond.
- The issue's initial yield guidance had been seen at 3.25-3.375%, then was narrowed to ~3.125% and further to 2.9%-2.95% as demand for the upcoming issue exceeded $3.75B during the book building, according to the report.
- Gazprom plans to raise a total of 512B rubles ($7B) both in Russia and abroad this year, after last tapping the financial markets in October, raising $1.4B in perpetual bonds at a yield of 4.6% and another €1B at 3.9%.
- The U.S. government earlier this week sanctioned one of the Russian vessels that was expected to finish the pipe-laying works under the sea, after warning of more sanctions to come.