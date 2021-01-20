Halliburton upped at Stephens on improving U.S. completion activity
Jan. 20, 2021
- Halliburton (HAL -2.2%) tips lower despite winning analyst praise for its better than expected Q4 earnings and predicting a recovery in the global oil and gas industry starting in Q2 2021.
- Stephens upgrades Halliburton to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $25 price target, raised from $14, as analyst Tommy Moll expects the company to enjoy near-term benefit from the rapidly improving level of completion activity in the U.S.
- Moss sees HAL taking more share as the growth opportunity shifts to international relative to the last cycle given an improved technology portfolio, augmented service lines and a broadened geographic footprint.
- Cowen keeps its Outperform rating while raising its price target to $32 from $28, seeing potential for FY 2021 free cash flow to hit $950M before working capital changes with a chance for upside given more potentially conservative EBITDA guidance.
- But J.P. Morgan maintains its Neutral rating and $14 price target, viewing strong North American sales largely reflecting a pulling forward of most of the recovery drilling and completion activity, which may suggest a quicker than expected ramp to North America activity.
- Halliburton is "not your father's oilfield services company," as the "digitalization of the global oilfield will prove to be very sticky and begin to deliver subscription-type returns" to HAL, Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.