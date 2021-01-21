LSI Industries EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue

  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $76.39M (-7.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.15M.
  • CEO comment: "Looking forward, we expect to release a record number of new products in the second half of fiscal 2021. We have a well-positioned, extremely competitive and successful outdoor product portfolio that we intend to further expand, including the launch of the Witness wall-pack fixture. This innovative solution integrates the lighting benefits of an exterior wall pack fixture with security camera recording capabilities, providing a low-cost security solution for certain market applications. In addition, we will introduce our Opulence™ architectural area lighting family of products, which will complement our current Mirada™ commercial line, providing a comprehensive outdoor area lighting solution for all major vertical markets."
  • Press Release
