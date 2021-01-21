Store Capital announces January rent collections of 91%
- Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) has received rent payments representing 91% (90% in Dec. 2020) of contractual base rent and interest as of January 20, 2021.
- “We are encouraged to see the positive momentum in rent collections continue at the start of 2021,” said Christopher Volk, STORE Capital’s Chief Executive Officer. “With virtually all our properties continuing to be operational, we and our tenants believe that vaccination activity will contribute to further business climate improvements in the months ahead.”
- The company said earlier this month that its 2020 acquisitions exceeded targets.