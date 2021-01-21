Synaptics shares gain after JPMorgan upgrade as IoT shift justifies valuation
Jan. 21, 2021 8:02 AM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)SYNABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Positive on the company's mix shift to IoT, J.P. Morgan upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from Underweight to Neutral and raises the price target to $110.
- Key quote: "Our UW thesis was predicated on the slowdown in Mobile with the transition from LCD display to OLED Touch at a top customer, which has largely played out, but the market doesn’t care. What does matter is if IoT can grow in line with industry forecasts, then the path towards mid 50% gross margins seems highly achievable."
- The firm notes that SYNA's valuation multiples are "well above historical averages," but says the evolution of the company deserves a "material re-rate."
- The analysts say J.P. Morgan has been on the "wrong side of this stock."
- The new price target is based on "higher estimates and higher assigned multiple.
- Upcoming catalyst: Synaptics will report FQ2 results on February 4. J.P. Morgan forecasts $2.19 EPS on $359M in revenues. For Q3, the firm predicts $1.56 EPS on $309M in revenue.
- SYNA shares are up 1.5% pre-market to $105.36.
- Earlier this month, Susquehanna named Synaptics as one of the top five semiconductor M&A candidates for 2021.