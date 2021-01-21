J.B. Hunt Transport expected to benefit in economic recovery

  • Argus says it likes the setup on Buy-rated J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT).
  • "We like JBHT's industry position, as we think companies will increasingly focus on their domestic supply chains as the economy eventually recovers."
  • "JBHT also has a strong balance sheet, and has recently restarted its share repurchase program."
  • "From a technical standpoint, the shares had been in a bullish trend of higher highs and higher lows since May 2019, prior to the onset of the coronavirus. They have recently resumed that bullish pattern."
  • Argus assigns a higher 12-month price target of $165 to JBHT as it points to attractive current multiples.
  • J.B Hunt racked up a gain earlier this week after topping Q4 earnings estimates.
