J.B. Hunt Transport expected to benefit in economic recovery
Jan. 21, 2021 8:06 AM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)JBHTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus says it likes the setup on Buy-rated J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT).
- "We like JBHT's industry position, as we think companies will increasingly focus on their domestic supply chains as the economy eventually recovers."
- "JBHT also has a strong balance sheet, and has recently restarted its share repurchase program."
- "From a technical standpoint, the shares had been in a bullish trend of higher highs and higher lows since May 2019, prior to the onset of the coronavirus. They have recently resumed that bullish pattern."
- Argus assigns a higher 12-month price target of $165 to JBHT as it points to attractive current multiples.
- J.B Hunt racked up a gain earlier this week after topping Q4 earnings estimates.