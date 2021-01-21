Housing starts, building permits ramp up in December
Jan. 21, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- December Housing Starts: +5.8% M/M to 1.669M vs. 1.558M expected and 1.578M prior (revised from 1.547M).
- Single-family housing starts in December were at a rate of 1.338M, or 12% above the revised November figure of 1.195M.
- Building permits: +4.5% to 1.709M vs. 1.610M expected and 1.635M.
- Single-family authorizations in December were at a rate of 1.226M, 7.8% higher than the revised November figure of 1.137M.
- Privately-owned housing completions in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.417M, or 15.9% percent above the revised November estimate of 1.223M and is 8.0% above the December 2019 rate of 1.312M.
- An estimated 1.452M housing units were authorized by building permits in 2020. This is 4.8% above the 2019 figure of 1.386M.