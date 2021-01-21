Geoverse, a subsidiary of ATN International and ClearBlade partner to deliver turnkey networked solutions
Jan. 21, 2021 9:27 AM ETATN International, Inc. (ATNI)ATNIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Geoverse, a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI), announces a partnership with ClearBlade, a leading provider of IoT and edge computing solutions.
- When combined with a Geoverse private network, the turnkey IoT solution can give enterprises and cities the flexibility they need to operate smarter and better while offering a clear path to 5G.
- “Geoverse partners with market leaders like ClearBlade to offer compelling solutions that solve problems and bring new opportunities to our customers. We look to make things easy, and by integrating a highly flexible and scalable platform with our private networks, it proves to be a natural and powerful combination that can help industries transform their operations – to the benefit of their employees, customers and, ultimately, the bottom line.” said Rod Nelson, Geoverse CEO.