Geoverse, a subsidiary of ATN International and ClearBlade partner to deliver turnkey networked solutions

  • Geoverse, a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI), announces a partnership with ClearBlade, a leading provider of IoT and edge computing solutions.
  • When combined with a Geoverse private network, the turnkey IoT solution can give enterprises and cities the flexibility they need to operate smarter and better while offering a clear path to 5G.
  • “Geoverse partners with market leaders like ClearBlade to offer compelling solutions that solve problems and bring new opportunities to our customers. We look to make things easy, and by integrating a highly flexible and scalable platform with our private networks, it proves to be a natural and powerful combination that can help industries transform their operations – to the benefit of their employees, customers and, ultimately, the bottom line.” said Rod Nelson, Geoverse CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.