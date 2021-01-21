Hallmark Financial might separate Specialty Commercial business

  • Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) is exploring the separation of its Specialty Commercial business. Initial evaluations indicate that separating the Specialty Commercial business may unlock significant value by segregating the operational structures of its segments.
  • The Board believes establishing two separate companies may achieve a more appropriate aggregate valuation and improve access to capital.
  • Specialty Commercial segment represented 75% of the Company’s gross premium written, and 68% of its net premium written, through the first three quarters of 2020; business experienced substantial rate increases over the past 12 quarters, rising from ~7% to over 20% in Q3 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.