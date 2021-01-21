Hallmark Financial might separate Specialty Commercial business
Jan. 21, 2021 10:19 AM ETHallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)HALLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) is exploring the separation of its Specialty Commercial business. Initial evaluations indicate that separating the Specialty Commercial business may unlock significant value by segregating the operational structures of its segments.
- The Board believes establishing two separate companies may achieve a more appropriate aggregate valuation and improve access to capital.
- Specialty Commercial segment represented 75% of the Company’s gross premium written, and 68% of its net premium written, through the first three quarters of 2020; business experienced substantial rate increases over the past 12 quarters, rising from ~7% to over 20% in Q3 2020.