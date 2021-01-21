Calliditas completes enrollment in late-stage Nefecon trial

Jan. 21, 2021 10:21 AM ETCALTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) has announced that all 360 patients have been enrolled for the global Phase 3 trial NefIgArd comprising Part A and Part B, evaluating the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
  • Topline data from Part A of the trial was announced earlier , wherein the study met its primary endpoint, reduction in proteinuria, and key secondary endpoint stabilization of eGFR. It also showed that Nefecon was generally well-tolerated.
  • Part B of the trial is designed to be a confirmatory post-market approval observational trial to confirm long-term renal protection and assess the difference in kidney function between treated and placebo patients as measured by eGFR over a two-year period from the start of dosing of each patient.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.