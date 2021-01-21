Calliditas completes enrollment in late-stage Nefecon trial
- Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) has announced that all 360 patients have been enrolled for the global Phase 3 trial NefIgArd comprising Part A and Part B, evaluating the effect of Nefecon versus placebo in patients with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
- Topline data from Part A of the trial was announced earlier , wherein the study met its primary endpoint, reduction in proteinuria, and key secondary endpoint stabilization of eGFR. It also showed that Nefecon was generally well-tolerated.
- Part B of the trial is designed to be a confirmatory post-market approval observational trial to confirm long-term renal protection and assess the difference in kidney function between treated and placebo patients as measured by eGFR over a two-year period from the start of dosing of each patient.