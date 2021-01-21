Brain Scientific to develop implantable device for brain wave activity monitoring
- OTC listed Brain Scientific (OTCQB:BRSF +19.4%) has commenced development of its proposed Brain E-Tattoo device for the brain diagnostics market, which is expected to allow for long-term monitoring capabilities and data collection from patients with neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and other brain disorders.
- The implantable device is being designed to monitor brain wave activity beyond the clinical setting, with no or minimal impact to the patient’s daily life. Graphene-based electrodes would be connected to the micro EEG clipped behind the ear, which will process the signals from the sensors and transfers data to a cloud application.