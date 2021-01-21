Synchrony renews consumer financing strategic partnership with Mattress Firm
- As per the multi-year agreement, Mattress Firm will continue offering Synchrony's (SYF -3.5%) financing program and solutions.
- Launched in April 2016, Synchrony's consumer financing options are available for online and in-store purchases at 2,400 Mattress Firm stores in the United States.
- Both the parties will continue to partner to enhance the consumer shopping experience using data analytics, customer feedback and design efforts.
- "Synchrony's flexible financing solutions and innovative business tools support Mattress Firm's commitment to meet its customers at the moments that matter most in their purchasing journey," said Brian Doubles, President, Synchrony. "Our suite of digital capabilities for simplifying financing at the point of sale creates more purchase options for customers and empowers Mattress Firm to convert more prospects, expand customer loyalty and engagement and grow its business. We look forward to many more years as a strategic partner of Mattress Firm."