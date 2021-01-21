TPT Global Tech's subsidiary inks contract with Baywest Wellness

Jan. 21, 2021 1:32 PM ETTPT Global Tech, Inc. (TPTW)TPTWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TPT Global Tech's (OTCPK:TPTW -1.6%) subsidiary TPT MedTech executed a $338K purchase order for PCR testing equipment and PCR tests and a Software as a Service licensing agreement with Baywest Wellness LTD.
  • Baywest operates one of the country's largest hospitals, 3 clinics and 4 nurses stations to provide Point of Care across the island of Jamaica.
  • Baywest Wellness will also operate and market TPT MedTech QuikLAB and QuikPASS technology platforms as a co-branding partner to Hotel Resorts, Business and Government Agencies in Jamaica and the Caribbean.
  • The company believes it will take ~2 to 3 weeks to deliver the PCR Testing equipment to Jamaica and complete the software onboarding and training activities.
  • Both the companies have a target launch date of mid-February.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.