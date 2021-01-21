TPT Global Tech's subsidiary inks contract with Baywest Wellness
- TPT Global Tech's (OTCPK:TPTW -1.6%) subsidiary TPT MedTech executed a $338K purchase order for PCR testing equipment and PCR tests and a Software as a Service licensing agreement with Baywest Wellness LTD.
- Baywest operates one of the country's largest hospitals, 3 clinics and 4 nurses stations to provide Point of Care across the island of Jamaica.
- Baywest Wellness will also operate and market TPT MedTech QuikLAB and QuikPASS technology platforms as a co-branding partner to Hotel Resorts, Business and Government Agencies in Jamaica and the Caribbean.
- The company believes it will take ~2 to 3 weeks to deliver the PCR Testing equipment to Jamaica and complete the software onboarding and training activities.
- Both the companies have a target launch date of mid-February.