Regions Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 21, 2021 1:32 PM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)RFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Net interest margin of 3.09%.
- Over the last 2 years, RF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Regions Financial: Positive Earnings Outlook Appears Priced In