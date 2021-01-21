Phio Pharma announces $14M private placement priced at-the-market

  • Phio Pharma (PHIO -5.5%) announces that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise about $14M.
  • The company aims to raise the funds through the issuance of its common stock and warrants at a purchase price of $3.07 per share in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $3 per share.
  • The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about January 25, 2021, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • The company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the development of its immuno-oncology programs, other research and development activities and for general working capital needs, it said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.