Phio Pharma announces $14M private placement priced at-the-market
Jan. 21, 2021 3:43 PM ETPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)PHIOBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Phio Pharma (PHIO -5.5%) announces that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise about $14M.
- The company aims to raise the funds through the issuance of its common stock and warrants at a purchase price of $3.07 per share in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $3 per share.
- The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about January 25, 2021, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- The company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the development of its immuno-oncology programs, other research and development activities and for general working capital needs, it said.