Mind Cure Health launches $10M bought deal public offering
Jan. 21, 2021 Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQB:MCURF +9.0%)
- Mind Cure Health (OTCQB:MCURF +9.0%) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters wherein they agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 16.7M units at C$0.60/unit for gross proceeds of ~C$10M.
- Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of 60 months from transaction closure at an exercise price of C$0.80/warrant.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.5M units leading to additional proceeds of ~$1.5M.
- Proceeds will be used for product research, development and expansion, to further the company's technological offerings and capabilities, including the build-out of its iSTRYM application and refinement of its bioinformatics statistical analysis platform PsyCollage.
- Offering is expected to close on Feb.12.