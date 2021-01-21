U.S.Xpress invests in TuSimple, autonomous trucking technology

Jan. 21, 2021 3:56 PM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)USXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced an investment in TuSimple, a self-driving technology company bringing to market an autonomous solution for long-haul freight transportation.
  • President & CEO, Eric Fuller has joined TuSimple's Executive Advisory Board.
  • Also, the company is actively testing the technology on select shipping lanes.
  • Autonomous trucks will give U.S. Xpress additional options for its shippers and fold into a robust portfolio of solutions.
  • In its 2021 economic forecast yesterday, U.S. Xpress said that 2021 will be a story of contending tailwinds and headwinds but will end on a positive note.
