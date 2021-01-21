U.S.Xpress invests in TuSimple, autonomous trucking technology
Jan. 21, 2021
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced an investment in TuSimple, a self-driving technology company bringing to market an autonomous solution for long-haul freight transportation.
- President & CEO, Eric Fuller has joined TuSimple's Executive Advisory Board.
- Also, the company is actively testing the technology on select shipping lanes.
- Autonomous trucks will give U.S. Xpress additional options for its shippers and fold into a robust portfolio of solutions.
- In its 2021 economic forecast yesterday, U.S. Xpress said that 2021 will be a story of contending tailwinds and headwinds but will end on a positive note.