CarGurus makes Trevisan CEO as Steinert moves to executive chairman
Jan. 21, 2021 4:43 PM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)CARGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has promoted Jason Trevisan to be its new chief executive officer.
- Founder Langley Steinert will become executive chairman, and will stay involved in long-term product innovation and corporate strategy.
- Trevisan has served as the company's chief financial officer and president of International.
- CarGurus has also made Scot Fredo the new chief financial officer; he'll lead the financial planning & analysis, accounting and investor relations teams.
- Sam Zales remains president and chief operating officer, in charge of revenue and go-to-market functions as well as the new digital wholesale operations.
- Shares are down 1.4% after hours.