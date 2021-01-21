CarGurus makes Trevisan CEO as Steinert moves to executive chairman

Jan. 21, 2021 4:43 PM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)CARGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has promoted Jason Trevisan to be its new chief executive officer.
  • Founder Langley Steinert will become executive chairman, and will stay involved in long-term product innovation and corporate strategy.
  • Trevisan has served as the company's chief financial officer and president of International.
  • CarGurus has also made Scot Fredo the new chief financial officer; he'll lead the financial planning & analysis, accounting and investor relations teams.
  • Sam Zales remains president and chief operating officer, in charge of revenue and go-to-market functions as well as the new digital wholesale operations.
  • Shares are down 1.4% after hours.
