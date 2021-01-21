JPMorgan's Dimon gets $31.5M pay package for 2020, unchanged from 2019
- The independent members of JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) board approve CEO Jamie Dimon's 2020 compensation of $31.5M, unchanged from 2019.
- His total compensation includes an annual base salary of $1.5M and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $30M.
- $5M of the variable incentive compensation will be paid in cash and the remaining $25M will be in the form of performance share units.
- In 2020, JPM posted record revenue of $122.9B and net income of $29.1B, with ROTCE of 14%.
