Associated Banc-Corp president and CEO Flynn to retire at year-end

Jan. 21, 2021 5:51 PM ETAssociated Banc-Corp (ASB)ASBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) President and CEO Philip B. Flynn plans to retire from the company at the end of the year.
  • The company's board starts a search for a permanent successor with the assistance of Diversified Search Group.
  • Flynn will stay in his current roles until a successor is in place, at which time he'll step down from both roles and the board.
  • Flynn joined Associated Bank in 2009 as president and CEO after a 30-year career at Union Bank in California.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.