Associated Banc-Corp president and CEO Flynn to retire at year-end
Jan. 21, 2021 5:51 PM ETAssociated Banc-Corp (ASB)ASBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) President and CEO Philip B. Flynn plans to retire from the company at the end of the year.
- The company's board starts a search for a permanent successor with the assistance of Diversified Search Group.
- Flynn will stay in his current roles until a successor is in place, at which time he'll step down from both roles and the board.
- Flynn joined Associated Bank in 2009 as president and CEO after a 30-year career at Union Bank in California.