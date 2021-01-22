New Oriental Education & Technology beat estimates in FQ2

  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 15.2% to $833M in FQ2, mainly driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses.
  • The overseas test preparation business declined by ~29%, yet the overseas consulting and study tour business increased by 6%.
  • Total student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses increased by 10.4%Y/Y to ~4,183,100.
  • The total number of schools and learning centers up +214 Y/Y to 1,518.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin rate -620 bps to -1.5%.
  • Total net revenues for FQ3 is expected to be in the range of 1.098B-$1.14B (+19% to +24% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $1.13B.
  • EDU +1.15% premarket.
  • Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jan. 22)
