New Oriental Education & Technology beat estimates in FQ2
Jan. 22, 2021
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 15.2% to $833M in FQ2, mainly driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses.
- The overseas test preparation business declined by ~29%, yet the overseas consulting and study tour business increased by 6%.
- Total student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses increased by 10.4%Y/Y to ~4,183,100.
- The total number of schools and learning centers up +214 Y/Y to 1,518.
- Non-GAAP operating margin rate -620 bps to -1.5%.
- Total net revenues for FQ3 is expected to be in the range of 1.098B-$1.14B (+19% to +24% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $1.13B.
- EDU +1.15% premarket.
