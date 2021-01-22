Bentley Systems prices upsized $600M debt offering
Jan. 22, 2021 6:02 AM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)BSYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) has priced $600M (from $500M) of 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due January 15, 2026 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $90M of the notes.
- Offering is expected to close on January 26.
- Interest payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on July 15, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be ~$584.4M (or ~$672.1M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), which will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repay existing indebtedness and pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.