Schlumberger slips even as earnings, revenues top forecasts
Jan. 22, 2021 8:28 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)SLBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) -2.3% pre-market despite beating Q4 earnings expectations and posting its first Q/Q revenue increase since Q3 2019, up 5% to $5.53B.
- Crude oil futures are tumbling today, dragging down energy-related stocks across the board.
- Among the company's business divisions, well construction revenue sank 38% Y/Y to $1.87B, production systems revenue tumbled 23% to $1.65B, reservoir performance revenue fell 41% to $1.25B, and digital and integration revenue dropped 25% to $833M.
- Q4 cash flow from operations fell 61% Y/Y to $878M, and free cash flow slid 62% to $554M.
- The company forecasts 2021 capital spending of $1.5B-$1.7B, slightly better than last year's $1.5 billion.
- The stage is set "for oil demand to recover to 2019 levels no later than 2023, or earlier as per recent industry analysts' reports," Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch says, joining recent comments from rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes in predicting a steady recovery in the oil industry.
- "Schlumberger has cut costs and realigned its product and service offerings to better match the realities in the new oilfield," Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.