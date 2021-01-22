Hecla Mining CFO Hall to retire, succeeded by Lawlar
Jan. 22, 2021 8:54 AM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)HLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) says CFO Lindsay Hall will retire in March 2021, to be succeeded by current Treasurer Russell Lawlar.
- Lawlar has worked for Hecla for more than 10 years and has served as Treasurer since 2017.
- Hall was appointed Senior VP and CFO in 2016 after serving previously as CFO at Goldcorp, Placer Dome and Duke Energy.
- "While a rising silver price will lift all boats, it's difficult to justify paying above $6 for Hecla," Taylor art writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.