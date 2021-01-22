Bausch Health gets Piper Sandler downgrade; weakness of diversified unit cited
Jan. 22, 2021 10:53 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BHCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Piper Sandler has downgraded to Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) to neutral from overweight questioning the cashflow resilience of the company’s pharmaceutical business.
- The analysts led by David Amsellem have however raised the price target to ~$30 from $25. Bausch shares are trading ~0.5% higher today.
- Announced in August, the diversified pharmaceutical unit of Bausch was formed with the spinoff of its eyecare business led by the Bausch + Lomb brand.
- Calling the eye care business as ‘undoubtedly durable’ the analysts highlight the weakness of the remainder, pointing to Xifaxan expected to generate 40% of the unit’s revenue in 2021 and the Diversified products segment forecast to make up 30% of its top-line.
- Given the loss of exclusivity for Xifaxan in 2028, and mature/off-patent assets in the diversified segment, the ex-eyecare business, being highly levered, ‘should drive a relatively depressed EBITDA multiple,’ the analysts write.
- Citing potential asset divestitures ahead of the spin scheduled for Q3 2021, Truist Securities reiterated its buy rating on Bausch Health last week, sending shares sharply higher.