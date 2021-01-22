Walmart to expand COVID vaccinations, boosting U.S. program

Jan. 22, 2021 11:45 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Walmart (WMT +1.1%) says it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states and other areas this week and next, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacies are offering innoculations.
  • Walmart says it will begin providing vaccinations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Texas, plus Chicago and Puerto Rico.
  • The company already is vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.
  • Alabama's health officer says the state will partner with Walmart to provide COVID vaccinations as part of a federal partnership.
  • Walmart says it expects to be able to deliver 10M-13M doses per month at full capacity, using its network of more than 5K pharmacies.
  • "Walmart's overvalued stock is likely to struggle going forward," Mott Capital Management writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.