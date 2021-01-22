Walmart to expand COVID vaccinations, boosting U.S. program
Jan. 22, 2021
- Walmart (WMT +1.1%) says it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in seven more states and other areas this week and next, expanding beyond the two states where its pharmacies are offering innoculations.
- Walmart says it will begin providing vaccinations in Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Texas, plus Chicago and Puerto Rico.
- The company already is vaccinating healthcare workers in New Mexico and its home state of Arkansas.
- Alabama's health officer says the state will partner with Walmart to provide COVID vaccinations as part of a federal partnership.
- Walmart says it expects to be able to deliver 10M-13M doses per month at full capacity, using its network of more than 5K pharmacies.
