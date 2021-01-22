HC2 to use Beyond6 sale proceeds to redeem 11.5% notes

Jan. 22, 2021
  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) is up 3.6% following a filing discussing its intentions for the proceeds of a sale of clean-energy subsidiary Beyond6.
  • HC2 gave notice to U.S. Bank of its intent to use net cash proceeds from its sale to redeem $67.7M of its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2021, at 100% of principal plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • Proceeds of the sale of Beyond6 are estimated at $169M; HC2 owned about 61% of the unit on a fully diluted basis, and received about $70M in cash.
