Some out-of-favor funds attract some attention: Lipper Refinitiv fund flows report
- Weekly net flows into funds and ETFs are showing some early movement toward groups that may benefit from an improving economy, increasing demand, rising interest rates, and possibly contained inflationary pressures, according to Tom Roseen, head of Research Services at Refinitiv Lipper.
- For the fund-flows week ended Jan. 20, investors were net purchasers of fund and ETF assets, adding $3.6B into equity funds, $10.3B into taxable bond funds, and $2.4B into tax-exempt bond funds. Source: Refinitiv Lipper
- On the flip side, they were net redeemers of money market funds (-$10.0B).
- Estimated weekly-net flows went into emerging market funds (+$2.5B), sector-financial/banking funds (+$2.0B, including ETFs), sector-technology funds (+$2.0B), alternative energy funds (+$635M), and commodities precious metals funds (+$650M).
- The equity ETF funds that drew in the most money last week were: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV), bringing in $2.4B; Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), +$1.7B; iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG), +$1.4B; and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), +$1.3B.
- On the fixed income side, investors continued to hew to the corporate investment-grade debt funds macro-group (+$8.2B), which attracted most of the net new money during the week.
- But on the expectation of rising interest rates, loan participation funds (+$1.4B) attracted their largest one-week net inflows since Dec. 31, 2016, while inflation protected bond funds (including ETFs) took in $705M, the 30th week of net inflows out of 31.
- "Overall, investors appear to be more confident that with a successful distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, the economy will continue to rebound in spite — and maybe as a result — of a ballooning fiscal deficit as we move toward herd immunity," Roseen said. "This should lead to the market experiencing slight inflationary pressures as a result of increasing demand, and could be beneficial and provide opportunity for a broader rally in the markets."
- Other related ETFs: TIP, BKLN, VTIP, BGB, SCHP, BGX, PPR, EFR, FCT
- WingCapital Investments sees the "blue wave" pointing to breakout rally for XLF and the financial sector.