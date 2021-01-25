Relief Therapeutics and Acer ink option agreement for development of ACER-001
Jan. 25, 2021
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) have signed an Option Agreement providing exclusivity for the right to negotiate a potential collaboration and license agreement for worldwide development and commercialization for ACER-001.
- ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) powder is a taste-masked, immediate release proprietary formulation in development for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).
- Under the terms of the proposed collaboration and license agreement, if a definitive agreement is executed and closed by June 30, 2021, Acer will receive $15M in cash (net $10M, inclusive of the $1M non-refundable payment and $4M one-year secured loan loan from Relief).
- In addition, Relief will agree to pay up to $20M in U.S. development and commercial launch costs for the UCDs and MSUD indications.
- Further, Acer will retain development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Turkey and Japan. The companies will split net profits from Acer's territories 60:40 in favor of Relief.
- Relief will also license the rights for the rest of the world, where Acer will receive a 15% net sales royalty. Acer could also receive a total of $6M in milestones based on the first European marketing approvals.